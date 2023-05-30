© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Here are the disaster items you can buy during Florida’s tax-free hurricane holiday

By Tashie Tierney
Published May 30, 2023
Cleaning supplies along a Publix aisle
Tashie Tierney
/
WUSF Public Media
Common household items, including cleaning supplies, are among the goods available for purchase during Florida's tax-free hurricane holiday.

Among the items that qualify for the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday are such things as common household items and pet supplies.

Floridians are saving money this hurricane season as House Bill 7063 comes into effect. The recently signed bill implements tax-free holidays for disaster-planning items, encouraging people to buy qualifying items.

Through June 9 — and again from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8 — certain household necessities will be exempt from sales tax.

The purpose is to prompt citizens to stock up on items that would better prepare themselves for hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The Florida Department of Revenue provides a list of tax-free items that Floridians are encouraged to purchase. The list covers a range of necessities, outlining common household items with a sales price of $30 or less. The qualifying list of household items includes:

  • Laundry detergent
  • Laundry supplies:
    • Fabric softener
    • Dryer sheets
    • Stain removers
    • Bleach
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Tissues
  • Dish soaps and detergents
  • Cleaning/ disinfecting wipes and spray
  • Hand sanitizers
  • Trash bags
  • Ice packs (with a sales price of $20 or less)

The bill also takes into account the wellbeing of pets, including many supplies necessary for pet evacuations:

  • Bags of dry cat/ dog food (must weigh less than 50 pounds, must cost less than $100)
  • Portable kennels/ pet carriers (must cost less than $100)
  • Over-the-counter pet medications (must cost less than $100)
  • Pet beds (must cost less than $40)
  • Cat litter (must weigh 25 pounds or less)
  • Pet pads (must cost less than $20)
  • Manual can openers (must cost less than $15)
  • Cat litter pans (must cost less than $15)
  • Pet waste disposal bags (must cost less than $15)
  • Collapsible/ travel-sized food/water bowls (must cost less than $15)
  • Hamster or rabbit substrate (must cost less than $15)
  • Cans/ pouches of wet pet food (must cost less than $10 each) 

Items such as batteries, portable generators, smoke detectors, and more are also available.

Economy / Business hurricane preparationnatural disaster
Tashie Tierney
Tashie Tierney is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News intern for summer of 2023.
See stories by Tashie Tierney
