Rural communities across Florida get more funds for broadband access

Rural communities across Florida will receive an additional $60 million to expand their broadband internet access.

In a news release Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 19 Florida counties will receive the funding, which will impact nearly 58,000 unserved residences and businesses.

“This $60 million in awards brings our total investment in broadband to more than $226 million to expand broadband Internet access in Florida’s under connected communities,” DeSantis said in the release. “With this investment, we are connecting more than 250,000 unserved homes and businesses and expanding opportunities in rural communities.”

Hardee County will receive the largest chunk, at $7,098,642. Arcadia, in DeSoto County, receive $4.9 million.

“Small and rural communities across the state will be able to connect to fast, reliable broadband Internet at their home or business and can take advantage of the opportunities that accompany broadband Internet connectivity,” Meredith Ivey, acting secretary for the Department of Economic Opportunity, said in the release.

The breakdown by county:

Hardee: $7,098,642

$7,098,642 Dixie/Levy: $5,025,000

$5,025,000 Highlands/Okeechobee: $5 million

$5 million Bradford: $5 million

$5 million Gilchrist: $4,948,800

$4,948,800 Hendry: $4,916,800

$4,916,800 DeSoto: $4.497,588

$4.497,588 Polk: $4,121,241

$4,121,241 Lake: $3,808,018

$3,808,018 Marion: $3,471,871

$3,471,871 Escambia/Santa Rosa: $2,615,434

$2,615,434 Washington: $2,493,000

$2,493,000 Manatee: $1,550,553

$1,550,553 Citrus: $1,245,500

$1,245,500 Sumter: $604,000

$604,000 Okaloosa: $207,087



The funds will help the unserved areas install high-speed fiber-optic cable and improve their internet infrastructure.

To date, 53 counties across the state have received the more than $226 million in funds.

