Sarasota County is expecting big help from the federal government for Hurricane Ian damage

Sarasota County is expected to receive $201,535,000 in disaster recovery block grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Most of that money - 85 percent - will go directly to help homeowners - and 15 percent will go to new resiliency programs being dubbed the Resilient SRQ Program.

The county plans several public meetings in the months ahead and hopes to have a plan ready by the end of the summer.

Sarasota County / Chart of the Resilient SRQ program timeline

"Especially in the next 120 days, the next four months, we're going to be looking a lot of community input," said Ron Cutsinger, chairman of the Sarasota County Commission. "We've already put a web site together and we're going to ask the community, where do you see the best uses for this money to go?"

Ian's eye passed just south of the county and caused major damage, particularly in the areas around North Port, Venice and Englewood.

"One thing we've said all along is it's a long-term road to recovery," Cutsinger said. "And this money is really going to help with that. There's a lot of people who need to rebuild their homes, we've got a lot of infrastructure to rebuild that was damaged. There's just a lot of unmet needs and this is really going to help fill that gap."

The state of Florida is expected to get more than $900 million in block grant assistance to help the victims of Hurricane Ian. More than $1.1 million will go to Lee County, where Ian came ashore.

“HUD is committed to helping underserved communities in hard-hit areas recover from disasters,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “We know that far too often, not-so-privileged households bear the brunt of weather-related disasters. We will ensure they have access to the resources they need to rebuild and recover, equitably."

