Publix is closing its 8 Greenwise locations

Publix announced it is phasing out its eight Greenwise locations across the state.

In an email Friday, Publix spokeswoman Hannah Herring said they will be converted into traditional Publix markets.

Publix launched the Greenwise brand in 2007 with a focus on natural and organic foods, to compete against such grocers as Whole Foods and Fresh Market.

Herring wrote customers enjoy Greenwise products, but prefer shopping in Publix stores.

"Our customers’ shopping habits have reinforced that they enjoy the attributes of a Publix Greenwise Market location, but within their traditional Publix shopping setting," Herring wrote. "And therefore, the decision has been made to transition all of our existing (Greenwise) locations to a traditional Publix Super Market."

Herring wrote the Greenwise concept will be applied to new prototype stores, like one that opened in Tampa in 2020. They include a focus on grab-and-go foods and free-standing delis.

Greenwise has stores in Tampa, Odessa and Lakeland.