A record number of Floridians are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend

A record number of Floridians are expected to travel for this Memorial Day holiday.

Some 2.4 million Floridians are expected to travel at least 50 or more miles away from home over the Memorial Day holiday.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins said that 172,000 more people than last year will be hitting the roads and the skies.

“We've exceeded pre-pandemic levels, we've exceeded really any level of measurement that we've seen since we started keeping track of travel numbers back in 2000," said Jenkins. "And I mean, this is largely driven by just enthusiasm in travel. I mean, Americans really love to travel.”

Jenkins says the majority of Floridians will be taking road trips over the holiday to their destination. But still others will be sticking around Florida to go on a cruise. Cruise bookings are up by 50 percent.

“The pandemic is in the rearview mirror. Disposable incomes are still very favorable," said Jenkins. "Consumer confidence is strong, that typically translates to what is likely to be a very busy travel season.”

Jenkins says New York City, Las Vegas and Orlando top domestic travel destinations for the holiday.

