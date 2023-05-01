Gas prices across Florida are on the decline — and could get even lower

Gas prices in Florida are on their way down once again.

According to a release from AAA, drivers across the state are paying an average of $3.65 a gallon. That's six cents less than last week and seven cents lower than the high for the year.

AAA says fuel supplies have rebounded after record flooding interrupted operations at fuel terminals in South Florida.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says that could drive prices even lower this week.

"In addition to stabilizing fuel supplies in Florida, the fuel market has cooled off in recent weeks," Jenkins said in the release. "Oil prices are on a 2-week streak of declines which should enable gas prices to steadily decline through the week."

AAA says the declines are due to global economic concerns, despite favorable gasoline demand and supply numbers.

The most expensive gas prices in the state are in West Palm Beach/Boca Raton ($3.84), while the cheapest are in Crestview/Fort Walton Beach ($3.30).

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.68.

