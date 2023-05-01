© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Gas prices across Florida are on the decline — and could get even lower

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Pinos
Published May 1, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT
Close-up of a gas pump
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
Drivers across the state are paying an average of $3.65 a gallon. That's six cents less than last week and seven cents lower than the high for the year.

The drop comes now that fuel supplies have mostly recovered from record flooding in South Florida.

Gas prices in Florida are on their way down once again.

According to a release from AAA, drivers across the state are paying an average of $3.65 a gallon. That's six cents less than last week and seven cents lower than the high for the year.

AAA says fuel supplies have rebounded after record flooding interrupted operations at fuel terminals in South Florida.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says that could drive prices even lower this week.

"In addition to stabilizing fuel supplies in Florida, the fuel market has cooled off in recent weeks," Jenkins said in the release. "Oil prices are on a 2-week streak of declines which should enable gas prices to steadily decline through the week."

AAA says the declines are due to global economic concerns, despite favorable gasoline demand and supply numbers.

The most expensive gas prices in the state are in West Palm Beach/Boca Raton ($3.84), while the cheapest are in Crestview/Fort Walton Beach ($3.30).

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.68.

Tags
Economy / Business gas pricesAAA
Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
See stories by Gabriella Pinos
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now