South Korean company plans clean hydrogen facility in Polk County

Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea-based LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation to create a research hub for clean hydrogen technology in Florida.

The company plans to develop a clean hydrogen facility in Polk County and is set to break ground in June 2023.

It's collaborating with Space Florida to "support the development and deployment of clean hydrogen and related technologies for aerospace and space industry launch applications."

“Our state is taking a bold step towards promoting long-term development in the aerospace and space industry across the entire supply chain,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a news release. “From manufacturing and launching to fuel production, Florida is the global leader in the new space economy.”

“As launch cadence continues to increase from Florida, we need to think strategically about our fueling capabilities,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This partnership with LowCarbon Corporation and Ocean Green Hydrogen adds to an ecosystem which allows business to build, launch, recover, refurbish, and relaunch, all within the Sunshine State.”

To read the MOU, click here.