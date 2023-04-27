© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

South Korean company plans clean hydrogen facility in Polk County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published April 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
Desantis Hydrogen.jpg
Courtesy
/
Governor’s Press Office

Gov. Ron Desantis signed a Memorandum of Understanding Thursday with South Korea-based LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation to create a research hub for clean hydrogen technology in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea-based LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation to create a research hub for clean hydrogen technology in Florida.

The company plans to develop a clean hydrogen facility in Polk County and is set to break ground in June 2023.

It's collaborating with Space Florida to "support the development and deployment of clean hydrogen and related technologies for aerospace and space industry launch applications."

“Our state is taking a bold step towards promoting long-term development in the aerospace and space industry across the entire supply chain,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a news release. “From manufacturing and launching to fuel production, Florida is the global leader in the new space economy.”

“As launch cadence continues to increase from Florida, we need to think strategically about our fueling capabilities,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This partnership with LowCarbon Corporation and Ocean Green Hydrogen adds to an ecosystem which allows business to build, launch, recover, refurbish, and relaunch, all within the Sunshine State.”

To read the MOU, click here.

Economy / Business
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now