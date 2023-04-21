© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

Have you faced eviction in the greater Tampa Bay region?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Paul
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Evictions_iStock_031323
Vyacheslav Dumchev/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
The notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house.

In 2023, the rate of eviction has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

If you are among the growing number of individuals and families who have experienced eviction in recent months, we want to hear from you.

Complete the form below to share your story — and if you're willing — a reporter from the WUSF newsroom will reach out to start a conversation.

Tags
Economy / Business evictions
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now