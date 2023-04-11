Hillsborough approves a letter to the Florida Public Service Commission requesting local meetings

The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday during its land use meeting in favor of sending a letter to the Florida Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

During last Wednesday's regular board meeting, residents and clean energy advocates requested that Hillsborough commissioners draft a letter to the FPSC asking for local meetings to discuss rate hikes instead of just those held in Tallahassee over 200 miles away.

Commissioner Pat Kemp, representing District 6, was behind the motion to draft the letter last week and Tuesday's motion to approve it.

"It's addressed to the chair of the Public Service Commission. I'd also like to have it cc'd to the members, as well, and also our legislative delegation just for their knowledge and information,” she said.

The decision comes as two rate increases for Tampa Electric customers kick-in this month due to fossil fuel and storm costs.

