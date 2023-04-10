© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Florida gas prices are at a 2023 high after OPEC cuts oil production

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT
Gas prices across Florida reached their high levels of the year last week.

Prices could rise even further before leveling off, according to AAA.

According to a release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas rose 12 cents, to $3.58 a gallon as of Sunday.

That's the highest price since late January, and two cents below the national average.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said the spike was expected, after OPEC announced it was cutting oil production, causing oil prices to surge.

"Fortunately, after the initial gains on Monday, the oil market plateaued through the rest of the week," Jenkins said. "It's possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market."

The highest prices for a metro area in the state are in West Palm Beach/Boca Raton ($3.74), while the lowest prices are in Crestview/Fort Walton Beach ($3.36).

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.59 a gallon.

