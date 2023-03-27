© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Gas prices across Florida plunge again, but could level off

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 27, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT
Gasprices5_VictoriaCrosdale_030722.JPG
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media

The average price fell by 10 cents last week, but those declines could level off before a slight increase next week.

Gas prices across Florida continue to fall, and that trend may continue throughout the week.

But how much further they fall remains to be seen.

The average price of a gallon of gas dropped 10 cents last week, to $3.36, according to a Monday news release from AAA.

That's 22 cents less than this year's high and 76 cents less than this time last year.

According to AAA, the decline is due to a big drop in global oil prices two weeks ago.

Those prices creeped back up by 4% last week, which could limit any more declines — and even cause prices to increase slightly next week, according to AAA.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.35 a gallon.

Tags
Economy / Business gas pricesAAA
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now