Gas prices are up across Florida along with travel for spring break

Gas prices continue to rise across the state as more Floridians hit the road for spring break.

According to a news release from AAA, drivers are paying an average price of $3.31 cents a gallon.

That's 9 cents more than this time last week, though prices dipped slightly over the weekend.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.28.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman with AAA, says increases are typical as more motorists travel.

"Despite last week's jump at the pump, Florida gas prices are still 27 cents per gallon less than this year's high, which was recorded at the end of January," Jenkins said in the release. "Price hikes like these are common this time of year as spring vacations drive-up gasoline demand, while refineries conduct seasonal maintenance due and switch to Summer gasoline."

The increases come as two of every five Floridians plan a spring vacation.

According to AAA, Florida tops a list of spring "hot spots" across the country as more people plan vacations this spring with concerns over COVID-19 easing.

It estimates 40% of Floridians are heading out for a spring vacation, compared to only 26% in 2022.

Also, 83% of Floridians plan to travel this year, up from 61% last year.

“AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, said in a release. “Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises, and attractions.”