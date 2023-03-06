Gas below $3 a gallon? It's available in some parts of Tampa Bay, for now

Gas prices across Florida continued to drop last week, with some locations across the greater Tampa Bay region falling below $3 a gallon.

According to a release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas fell 9 cents last week, to $3.21.

That's down 13 cents in the last 11 days, and also 37 cents less than the highest price this year.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says the decreases may not last much longer, as the U.S. price of oil jumped by 4% last week.

"Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since late January," Jenkins said in the release. "The recent dip was driven by falling oil prices. Unfortunately, that downward trend ended last week, and oil prices are back up, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive soon."

Jenkins said the demand for gas, as the weather warms and tourists flock to Florida for spring break, could also drive prices up.

"It's very common to see gas prices rise this time of year," Jenkins said. "Gasoline demand in Florida often reaches its highest point of the year, during March. That's because warming temperatures entice Floridians, winter residents and spring breakers to all travel Florida roads.

"In addition, this is the time of year when oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin producing summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than the winter fuel."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.15 a gallon.

