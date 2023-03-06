© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Gas below $3 a gallon? It's available in some parts of Tampa Bay, for now

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST
Close-up of gas pump
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
Gas prices across Florida continued to drop last week, with some locations across the greater Tampa Bay region falling below $3 a gallon.

Gas prices across Florida continued to drop last week, with some locations across the greater Tampa Bay region falling below $3 a gallon.

According to a release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas fell 9 cents last week, to $3.21.

That's down 13 cents in the last 11 days, and also 37 cents less than the highest price this year.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says the decreases may not last much longer, as the U.S. price of oil jumped by 4% last week.

"Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since late January," Jenkins said in the release. "The recent dip was driven by falling oil prices. Unfortunately, that downward trend ended last week, and oil prices are back up, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive soon."

Jenkins said the demand for gas, as the weather warms and tourists flock to Florida for spring break, could also drive prices up.

"It's very common to see gas prices rise this time of year," Jenkins said. "Gasoline demand in Florida often reaches its highest point of the year, during March. That's because warming temperatures entice Floridians, winter residents and spring breakers to all travel Florida roads.

"In addition, this is the time of year when oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin producing summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than the winter fuel."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.15 a gallon.

Tags
Economy / Business gas pricesAAA
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now