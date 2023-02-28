© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Duke Energy trims its proposed rate increase due to lower gas prices

By Joanna Keen
Published February 28, 2023
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST
With projected prices of natural gas dropping, Duke Energy Florida trimmed proposed bill increases that likely will hit customers in April.

The Public Service Commission is slated March 7 to take up proposals from Duke and other state utilities. Customers can expect to see higher bills in April.

A rate increase by Duke Energy Florida this spring may not hit customers as hard as expected.

In a filing Monday, Duke said lower projected gas prices this year will help offset part of the price hike.

In January, Duke asked the Public Service Commission for a 20 percent increase because of higher-than-expected gas prices in 2022 and hurricane-related costs.

It won't be that much.

Instead, Duke customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will see their bills go from $165 to just over $190, about $9 less than previous projections, the utility said in a news release.

Other state power utilities are also seeking rate increases, including 10 percent jumps by Tampa Electric and Florida Power and Light.

The Public Service Commission is slated March 7 to take up the proposals.

Customers can expect to see the rate changes in April.

“Duke Energy wanted to take immediate steps to provide cost relief for our customers," Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy’s state president in Florida, said in the news release. "We understand some families are facing financial pressures and encourage anyone who needs assistance to reach out to us.”

