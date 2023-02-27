© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Gas prices have dropped again after a small increase last week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST
gas_pump.jpg
Midwest Communications
/
Flickr

Florida drivers are again paying $3.30 per gallon.

Florida gas prices are dropping gain after a modest increase last week. The state average increased 4 cents per gallon early last week. However, those gains were mostly erased by the weekend.

Florida drivers are again paying $3.30 per gallon. That's a half-cent less than the average price last Sunday, and 28 cents less than this year's high.

"The slight jump at the pump last week was likely a delayed response to an oil price hike that occurred two weeks earlier," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The good news for motorists is that the arrow is once again pointing lower. Wholesale gasoline prices have declined a total of 15 cents during the past two weeks. Which should allow the state average to drift lower again this week."

The most expensive metro markets were: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Miami ($3.39), Fort Lauderdale ($3.38).

The least expensive metro markets were: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.09), Panama City ($3.13), Pensacola ($3.19).

Find Florida Gas Prices

Tags
Economy / Business gas prices
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now