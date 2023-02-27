Gas prices have dropped again after a small increase last week

Florida gas prices are dropping gain after a modest increase last week. The state average increased 4 cents per gallon early last week. However, those gains were mostly erased by the weekend.

Florida drivers are again paying $3.30 per gallon. That's a half-cent less than the average price last Sunday, and 28 cents less than this year's high.

"The slight jump at the pump last week was likely a delayed response to an oil price hike that occurred two weeks earlier," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The good news for motorists is that the arrow is once again pointing lower. Wholesale gasoline prices have declined a total of 15 cents during the past two weeks. Which should allow the state average to drift lower again this week."

The most expensive metro markets were: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Miami ($3.39), Fort Lauderdale ($3.38).

The least expensive metro markets were: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.09), Panama City ($3.13), Pensacola ($3.19).

Find Florida Gas Prices

