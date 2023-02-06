Florida gas prices are trending downward

Florida motorists saw a sharp drop in gas prices last week.

According to a release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is $3.50 a gallon.

That's 7 cents lower than last week, and 8 cents below the high for this year.

It's also only 3 cents more than this time last week.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says motorists could see additional savings after the European Union imposed a price cap on Russian oil, along with Federal Reserve possibly raising interest rates once again following a strong January jobs report, which could lower fuel demand.

"Pump prices are moving lower again after a sharp drop in the oil and gasoline futures markets," Jenkins said in the release. "Oil prices are 10% lower than two weeks ago. Meanwhile, wholesale gasoline prices have fallen almost 40 cents.

"Unless the market suddenly rebounds, drivers could see gas prices drop another 5-15 cents this week."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.47 a gallon.