Affordable housing for the Tropicana Field redevelopment plans hinges on government incentives

On Monday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will make a decision about the redevelopment the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and the area around it, known as the Historic Gas Plant district.

In June, Welch scrapped former mayor Rick Kriseman's preferred plan and requested a new wave of proposals, requiring developers to address the city’s need for affordable housing in their plans.

This comes after a year of record-high inflation and cost-of-living increases nationally, and in a city where where residents called for rent control measures.

The four firms included large allotments for affordable housing in their plans, ranging from 850 units to more than 2,500.

Gabriella Paul / WUSF Public Media Attendees of the community presentation examine a 3-D model of the proposed redevelopment of the 86-acre site by Sugar Hill Community Partners.

Earlier this month, nearly 700 community members gathered online at the Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg to hear from the four teams bidding for

Residents meandered through poster board renderings, video projections and 3-D models illustrating four different concepts for the 86-acre plot in downtown St. Pete.

READ MORE: See how these development firms hope to reimagine the Tropicana Field site

Among them was Earl Presley, a lifelong St. Pete resident, who said he'll be watching to see just how affordable these projects will be.

Nearly forty years ago, Presley says members of his family owned land in the Gas Plant District before expansion of the interstate and construction of the baseball stadium displaced the historically Black community.

"I would like for whomever is wanting to develop that 86 acres of land to have community in mind — to be partners with the community as a whole," he said.

His hope is that the descendants of the Gas Plant District can afford to live there once again.

USF professor and housing expert Elizabeth Strom said that although the plans look great on paper – it’s all hypothetical until a developer starts “turning dirt.”

“You can get too focused on the specifics of different plans,” she said. “And I’m not sure that any of these developers, if they were chosen, would realize exactly the plans they have.”

In short, no matter how lofty the developers’ plans for building affordable and workforce housing – they’re bound by the level and amount of government incentives they are able obtain.

There are several tools that developers can use to finance affordable housing projects.

Developers mix and match these financing options to help offset the cost of construction that can't be made up by charging fair market rent.

But Strom says applying for these financing tools is a competitive and lengthy process.

That means that the projects promising thousands of units will have to beat out all other developers in the area vying for funding – over a long period of time.

“I mean, essentially, they're saying that the lion's share of affordable housing for the whole Tampa Bay area will be concentrated in that area, because there's a finite amount of federal state and local aid.”

All of the four firms’ plans rely on federal low-income housing tax credits, which are competitive and come with requirements.

To qualify, the projects must set aside a minimum percentage of units for low-income residents.

For example, developers could be required to set aside 2 of every 10 units for renters who make half of the average median income in St. Petersburg. For a family of four, that equates to about $41,000. Rent for that family should be no more than $1,025 to be considered affordable.

50 Plus 1 Sports

Head of Coral Gables-based 50 Plus 1 Sports, Monti Valrie, and Tom DeMuth, with Fresh Coast Development, serve as their team's affordable housing leads.

In response to criticisms about lacking a formal affordable housing lead, DeMuth pointed out that the original request for proposal by Mayor Ken Welch did not require a formal housing partner.

Tom DeMuth, Fresh Coast Development Partners Listen • 0:19

"What sets us apart as far as affordable housing is that we're going to build affordable housing regardless of whether we get the 9% credit," DeMuth said. "We've made that commitment."

He said the advantages of their strategy is three-pronged: they are willing to lose profits to cover the construction cost of affordable units if unable to secure housing tax credits, they’re committed to keep rents below market-rate beyond the minimum-year requirement and they’ve had their partnership with JLL Project Development on another stadium-centered plan like The Battery, which houses the Atlanta Braves.

On Monday, a press release for 50 Plus 1 Sports announced that the firm teamed with municipal bond issuer Stifel Investments to finance the $1.3 billion stadium, allowing the project to be financed without taxpayer dollars.

Gas Plant District Restoration Associates

Paula Rhodes, CEO of Invictus Development, is heading up the team’s affordable housing strategy for the redevelopment proposal.

In their initial proposal, she provided phasing and financial details for the construction of the first 1,000 affordable units. Rhodes said this would serve as a roadmap that could be contracted or expanded depending on the availability of government resources and market factors that will change before the time of construction.

Paula Rhodes, CEO Invictus Development Listen • 0:34

“There is a point at which it's just make-believe because at this point we don't know all of the resources that will be available,” Rhodes said.

Beyond the first 1,000 units, Rhodes said that Restoration Associates has committed at least 50 percent of all residential units will be either workforce or affordable housing units.

She highlighted the team’s efforts to encourage accessibility and walkability to the project, which can also impact affordability. In particular, she pointed to the construction of an intermodal center over the I-75 corridor.

Hines & Tampa Bay Rays

Buwa Binitie, CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Dantes Partners, is proposing 850 on-site affordable and workforce housing units and another 600 off-site residences.

The Hines-Rays proposal includes the lowest percentage of affordable housing units, compared to the other plans.

Binitie explained that their team’s relatively conservative approach reflects a sober understanding of the shared resources available to finance affordable housing projects.

Buwa Binitie headshot Listen • 0:31

Sugar Hill Community Partners

The only team that was previously in the running during the initial wave of proposals, Sugar Hill said that they’ve strengthened their proposal since the last time St. Petersburg considered their plan. Namely, with the addition of PMG affordable and by gaining partnership with the St. Pete Housing Authority.

Scott Macdonald, with Blue Sky Communities, acknowledged the ambitious number of affordable housing units that their proposal has committed to build and he challenges the notion that reaching that benchmark will be unattainable.

“We have 50%, affordable and workforce in our total residential unit count. So that's 2,600 affordable and workforce units. That's a lot of units.”

Dan Coakley, Principal of PMG Affordable Listen • 0:29

Macdonald said what sets Sugar Hill’s proposal apart is the unique funding options available to them as partners with the St. Pete Housing Authority and their proven track record of developing successful housing in the greater Tampa Bay area. Namely, as the master developer commissioned on Robles Park Village.

Their proposal aims to debunk the way some affordable housing projects have been characterized historically – public housing projects in disrepair that are siloed away from society.

“What we're going to do here is totally in opposition to that,” he said. “It's about mixed income. It's about affordable and workforce income level tenants living with market rate tenants in an indistinguishable way with everyone having access to the same amenities and opportunities on sight.”

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.

