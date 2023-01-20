© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Tampa's waterfront would undergo a transformation under plans filed with the city

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Joanna Keen
Published January 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
An artistic rendering of the Ybor Harbor project vision.
An artistic rendering of the Ybor Harbor project vision.

Tampa developer Darryl Shaw filed a planned development rezoning request for 33 acres along Ybor City's waterfront.

Tampa developer Darryl Shaw filed a planned development rezoning request Thursday to transform 33 acres along Ybor City's waterfront.

Called Ybor Harbor, the proposal would create a mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel, according to a news release.

The property — spanning 20 blocks located just south of Adamo Drive — lies at the northern tip of the Ybor Channel, and was historically used as a port.

The plans call for the property to include up to 2,586 residential units, 140,400 square feet of general office space, 375 hotel rooms, and 292,260 square feet of commercial retail space.

Shaw says that the project aims to connect the urban neighborhoods of Ybor City with the Channel District, Water Street and Gas Worx developments, as well as the city’s downtown core.

“Our focus is on creating a vibrant neighborhood, enhancing connectivity, and bringing the public to our city's cherished waterfront,” Shaw said in the release.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor touted the idea of further enhancing downtown Tampa's waterfront.

“We have seen the immense benefits to the community by thoughtfully investing in opening up our city's waterfront over the last decade," Castor said in the release. "I am excited to see a vision for Ybor Harbor that continues that work and further activates our natural environment.”

Earlier this week, Shaw took the lead on the Florida Aquarium’s “Sea Change” campaign, a fundraiser that will go towards building new exhibits. The expansion is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Tampa Developer Darryl Shaw shakes hands with Florida Aquarium President Roger Germann.
Courtesy
/
The Florida Aquarium
"To have someone of Darryl's stature chair this exciting next chapter is an honor and we are incredibly grateful for his willingness to support the Aquarium through his vision and leadership of this fundraising campaign," said President Roger Germann of the Florida Aquarium.

Joanna Keen
Joanna Keen is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News intern for spring of 2023.
