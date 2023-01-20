Tampa's waterfront would undergo a transformation under plans filed with the city

Tampa developer Darryl Shaw filed a planned development rezoning request Thursday to transform 33 acres along Ybor City's waterfront.

Called Ybor Harbor, the proposal would create a mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel, according to a news release.

The property — spanning 20 blocks located just south of Adamo Drive — lies at the northern tip of the Ybor Channel, and was historically used as a port.

The plans call for the property to include up to 2,586 residential units, 140,400 square feet of general office space, 375 hotel rooms, and 292,260 square feet of commercial retail space.

Shaw says that the project aims to connect the urban neighborhoods of Ybor City with the Channel District, Water Street and Gas Worx developments, as well as the city’s downtown core.

“Our focus is on creating a vibrant neighborhood, enhancing connectivity, and bringing the public to our city's cherished waterfront,” Shaw said in the release.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor touted the idea of further enhancing downtown Tampa's waterfront.

“We have seen the immense benefits to the community by thoughtfully investing in opening up our city's waterfront over the last decade," Castor said in the release. "I am excited to see a vision for Ybor Harbor that continues that work and further activates our natural environment.”

Earlier this week, Shaw took the lead on the Florida Aquarium’s “Sea Change” campaign, a fundraiser that will go towards building new exhibits. The expansion is scheduled for completion in 2025.