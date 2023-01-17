© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Florida gas prices drop for the second consecutive week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 17, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST
Gasprices5_VictoriaCrosdale_030722.JPG
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
Florida's topsy-turvy gas prices took another decline last week, continuing a trend of lower costs.

The average price of a gallon of gas fell 6 cents from the previous week.

Florida's topsy-turvy gas prices took another decline last week, continuing a trend of lower costs.

According to AAA, the price of a gallon of gas fell 6 cents last week, to an average of $3.26 a gallon.

That 2 cents higher than the lowest price so far in 2023, after rising to $3.31 during the first week of the year.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says an increased global price in oil should keep prices fairly level in the short-term.

"Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks to a rebound in oil prices," Jenkins said in a news release. "Crude prices strengthened last week on various news reports, causing investors to grow optimistic about global fuel demand. First, reports that China is easing COVID-19 restrictions. There's also hope that the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes, following reports that inflation eased in December."

According to the release, the U.S. price of oil fell 15% in the first week of 2023 but rose by 8% last week.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.27 a gallon.

Tags
Economy / Business gas pricesAAA
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now