Florida is included in a recall of oysters harvested in Texas

A recall on oysters harvested in southeast Texas includes Florida, health officials said Thursday.

The recall issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services comes after more than 40 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported in Texas and Florida.

The oysters were harvested from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 in southeastern Galveston Bay in fishery called TX1.

Check packaging to ensure purchased oysters are not from the TX1 area and discard them is there are.

According to Publix, the oysters, in the shell or shucked, may have been available in its Florida supermarkets before recall.

As of this past weekend, there have been no hospitalizations related to the oysters.

Reported symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache. People with symptoms after eating oysters should contact a health care provider.

Texas health officials will be testing water samples in TX1 to determine when harvesting may resume.

