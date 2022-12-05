© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since a tax break in October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published December 5, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST
Gas prices across Florida have dipped to their lowest levels since Gov. Ron DeSantis instituted a gas tax break for the month of October, with some locations seeing prices below $3 a gallon.

According to a release from AAA, gas prices dropped 12 cents a gallon last week, to $3.27 a gallon as of Monday.

That's the lowest price per gallon since Oct. 31, the final day of a 25-cent monthlong gas tax break.

"Florida gas prices have plunged 30 cents in the past three weeks, due to low oil prices and strong gasoline supplies," Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said in a news release. "The downward momentum should continue this week. Unless fundamentals change, the state average could drift below $3.20 per gallon by next weekend."

According to the release, crude oil prices increased slightly last week but remain 15% below the price from three weeks ago

COVID-19 lockdowns in China have also kept oil prices down and could reduce the worldwide demand for fuel, according to AAA.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.26 a gallon.

