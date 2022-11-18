© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Florida utility customers will pay more next year as companies look to guard against future storms

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published November 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST
Florida Power & Light crews work to restore power in North Port after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida Power & Light
/
Courtesy
Florida Power & Light crews work to restore power in North Port after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30, 2022.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by companies including Duke Energy and Tampa Electric.

State regulators Thursday signed off on electric utilities collecting hundreds of millions of dollars from customers next year to pay for projects aimed at bolstering the power system against storms.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Florida Public Utilities Co.

The proposals involved amounts that will be recovered from customers for projects planned in 2023 and to “true up” costs for projects in 2021 and 2022. The true-up process involves resolving discrepancies between projected and actual costs.

The commission cleared the way for FPL to collect about $367.6 million; Duke to collect $140.5 million; Tampa Electric to collect $54.2 million; and Florida Public Utilities to collect $1.47 million.

The amounts, which will go toward projects for such things as installing underground power lines, are tied to a 2019 law passed after Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Michael and other storms caused widespread power outages.

The law, in part, changed the way storm-protection projects were financed.

Previously, utilities incorporated such costs in their base electric rates, which are set for multiple years. But the law set up a separate Public Service Commission process that allowed utilities each year to seek to collect money from customers for the projects.

Utilities file 10-year storm-protection plans with the commission and then are able to seek money from customers annually to carry out the plans.

The approval Thursday came as the commission held a hearing on several types of costs that will affect customers’ utility bills in 2023.

The commission is scheduled to continue the hearing Friday.

Hurricane IanTropical Storm Nicoleelectric utilitiesTECODuke EnergyFlorida Power & Light
