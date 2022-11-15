© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Hillsborough wants residents to take a survey to identify areas needing better internet access

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Sky Lebron
Published November 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
An open laptop and a cup of coffee
iStock
Hillsborough County is trying to identify areas in need of better broadband internet access.

It comes as the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity plans to issue $400 million in grants to communities that need better internet infrastructure.

Hillsborough County is trying to identify areas in need of better broadband internet access.

This comes as the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is planning to hand out $400 million in grants to improve internet infrastructure throughout the state.

Cheryl Howell is Hillsborough County's Assistant County Administrator of Equity and Community Impact. She says without consistent internet, certain residents are at a serious disadvantage.

Webpage for the internet speed survey
Via Hillsborough County
/
The survey will be open to Hillsborough County residents until December 16.

"Internet service is useful for everything, from applying to jobs, to going to school, to working, and for attracting businesses,” Howell said. “So we are hoping to build up our access to high-speed internet, and the areas where it's needed for residents across the board."

To do that, Hillsborough County has released a survey asking residents about their internet access, and asks questions about their current internet access at their home or business.

Howell said better internet access will provide the county with a better sense of equity.

“[It affects] how our children are able to learn and access, and really be on a level playing field,” Howell said. “I don't think that there's any part of what we do that's not going to be impacted."

The survey is available in English and Spanish for all county residents until Dec. 16. If a person can't take the survey online because of internet concerns, paper surveys are available at local libraries.

Counties in the state can apply for the latest round of funding from the state, and receive up to $5 million to improve their infrastructure in the county.

How that money is spent can vary from county to county, depending on whether the county has an co-op that can serve as a hub for internet infrastructure, or if they’ll push private internet service providers in the county to apply for the funding themselves.

The survey is available on the Hillsborough county's website.

Tags
Economy / Business BroadbandHillsborough CountyFlorida Department of Economic Opportunitysurveyinternet
Sky Lebron
As a host and reporter for WUSF, my goal is to unearth and highlight issues that wouldn’t be covered otherwise. If I truly connect with my audience as I relay to them the day’s most important stories and make them think about an issue past the point that I’ve said it in a newscast, that’s a success in my eyes.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now