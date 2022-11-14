Florida gas prices plateau to their highest level since early September

Gas prices across the state rose another 10 cents since last week.

According to a Monday release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.56 cents a gallon.

Since the beginning of the month, gas prices have risen as much as 29 cents a gallon, and last week's high of $3.58 a gallon before dropping 2 cents was the highest average price since Sept. 1.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman with AAA, says prices reflect the end of Florida's Octover gas tax holiday, along with a recent increase in oil prices.

"It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state's gas tax," Jenkins said in the release. "Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.57 a gallon.

