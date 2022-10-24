© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Florida gas prices are down a nickel since last week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published October 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
Gas pump
AAA Auto Club officials say Florida gas prices are down five cents per gallon since last week.

The state average for the price of regular unleaded gas Monday is $3.35 per gallon.

The state average for the price of regular unleaded gas Monday is $3.35 per gallon. That's down about two cents from a month ago, but up four cents from a year ago.

"Oil prices dropped 8% two weeks ago, then hung relatively steady last week, enabling pump prices to decline," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Drivers should see pump prices drift even lower this week. But a sudden jump at the pump is likely on November 1, when the state's gasoline tax holiday ends."

The average price per gallon in the Tampa - St. Petersburg - Clearwater market is also $3.35 cents per gallon, down almost six cents from a week ago.

The most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.51), Gainesville ($3.42), and Naples ($3.42); the least expensive are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Pensacola ($3.19), and Panama City ($3.25).

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
