Economy / Business
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Money distributed through the Florida Disaster Fund will support teachers, help Floridians rebuild

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
At San Carlos Park Elementary, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $2 million has been awarded to support local education foundations in six school districts hardest hit by the storm.




Awards totaling $4 million to support residents of Southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as a new partnership with The Home Depot to support rebuild efforts in the state, were announced by the state Friday.

At San Carlos Park Elementary, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $2 million has been awarded to support local education foundations in six school districts hardest hit by the storm. Foundations receiving awards will use those funds to help teachers who have been displaced or experienced difficulties as a result of Hurricane Ian.

RELATED: How Florida businesses and homeowners can get assistance with Hurricane Ian recovery

Local Education Foundations in the following counties will receive awards:

  • Lee County will receive $500,000
  • Charlotte County will receive $350,000
  • Sarasota County will receive $350,000
  • Collier County will receive $350,000
  • DeSoto County will receive $225,000
  • Hardee County will receive $225,000

In Sarasota, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced $2 million has been awarded from the Florida Disaster Fund to five organizations helping residents repair and rebuild their homes. First Lady DeSantis also announced Florida’s new partnership with The Home Depot, which has committed to providing an at cost rates on select rebuild supplies to these five organizations.

Organizations receiving funding to support rebuilding efforts are:

  • Team Rubicon
  • Southern Baptist Disaster Relief
  • Better Together
  • Samaritan’s Purse
  • Lee BIA Builders Care

