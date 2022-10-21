Abbott recalls certain ready-to-feed baby formulas over spoilage concerns

The Florida Department of Health has issued an alert advising that baby formula manufacturer Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of some of its ready-to-feed liquid products for infants.

Certain 2-fluid ounce lots are affected, including some Similac brands.

In addition to formula products, Pedialyte electrolyte solution has been recalled.

According to Abbott, the products are being recalled because less than 1 percent of the bottle caps may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage.

Floridians who use these products should visit Abbott’s website to view a list of impacted products or use the lot number checker online. It is important to verify the lot number on the bottom or the side of the bottle, as not all products are included in the recall.

If your product is included in the recall, immediately discontinue use of the product and contact Abbott customer service at 1-800-986-8540 for further instructions.

Brands included in this recall:

Similac Pro-Total Comfort

Similac 360 Total Care

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Similac Special Care 24

Similac Stage 1

Similac Water (Sterilized)

Similac NeoSure

The company says this recall should not impact overall formula supply.

In February, Abbott shut down its Sturgis, Mich, plant after reports of product contamination that sparked a national shortage. Parents were forced to hunt for formula as markets and retail stores struggled to keep up with demand.

A recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau found that formula shortages are still a problem. The survery found that nearly a third of households with a baby younger than 1 had trouble finding formula over the course of one week in September.

Abbott said in August that it had restarted production at the Sturgis facility and this week announced plans to build a $500 million nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic formulas. Also, the company said it has made leadership and quality control changes at the Sturgis plant.

The Florida Department of Health has notified current WIC participants who may have been issued a recalled product to provide them with alternative options. WIC is a federally funded nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall isn't expected to affect the "overall U.S. infant formula supply."

For a list of products and lot numbers included in the recall, click here or call 1-800-986-8540.

Information from the Associated Press has been used in this report.

