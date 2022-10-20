DeSantis announces a special session to address property tax relief after Hurricane Ian

An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday will extend the deadline for property taxes on homes and businesses in the 26 FEMA-designed counties affected by Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis also announced the Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider the property tax relief.

“I do not have the ability as governor to eliminate property tax obligations, so this will delay that payment date,” DeSantis said in front of a damaged Sanibel Island restaurant. “I want to give us time so the Legislature can come in sometime after the election but before the end of the year to provide rebates for the affected homeowners or property owners.”

The properties affected includes real property, homes or businesses destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by Ian's impacts.

"We want to make sure we are doing all we can to clear the burdens that folks are dealing with," DeSantis said. "The debris is there, we can't put that back together ... but we can make it easier for people to get back on their feet."

DeSantis said there will be a formal announcement on the session dates later.

Counties eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance include Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia.

DeSantis said the session could also address other issues related to the hurricane, including property insurance and helping local governments to pay for essential services.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2022 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.