Circle K locations in Florida will soon be selling marijuana products

One of the country's largest marijuana producers has signed a deal with Circle K to sell its products in spaces owned by the convenience store chain.

Green Thumb Industries announced in a news release Wednesday that it will open 10 "RISE Express" dispensaries adjacent to Circle K locations across Florida starting next year.

“The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer," Ben Kovler, Green Thumb founder and CEO, said in the release. "Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis,”

“The new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store.”

The locations will sell various cannabis products, including smokable marijuana, gummies and vapes.

The release did not specify the number of dispensaries it will open during its first phase of the rollout, but said Circle K operates around 600 locations in Florida.

The products will be cultivated at a new 28-acre facility in Ocala that the company will open by the end of the year, according to the release. Green Thumb also has a processing facility in Homestead.

It already operates seven retail stores in the state, including one Pinellas Park.

