Gas prices across Florida continue their upward trend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 17, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT
Gas pump in the distance
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
Florida motorists saw another round of increases at the gas pump last week.

The average price of a gallon of gas increased for the second consecutive week after OPEC cut oil supply.

The average price of a gallon of gas rose another 7 cents, to an average of $3.40 a gallon as of Oct. 17.

That's an increase of 23 cents in nearly two weeks.

In a news release, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the rise can be traced to OPEC cutting oil supply and helped offset the state's gas tax holiday, which went into effect Oct. 1.

"Drivers faced another round of rising gas prices last week, as retail prices at the pump continued to adjust to the big jump in oil prices which occurred more than a week ago," Jenkins said in the release. "The 17% oil price hike was largely in response to OPEC's announcement that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day in effort to raise oil prices.

"The resulting gas price hike effectively erased any discounts created by the state gas tax holiday, Fortunately, oil prices took a step back last week, which should ease upward pressure at the pump."

Despite the increase, motorists are still paying $1.49 a gallon less than mid-June, when gasoline reached a record high of $4.89 per gallon.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are also paying an average of $3.40 a gallon.

Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
