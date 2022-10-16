© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Citizens scales back Hurricane Ian claims projection

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published October 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
A car and a tree are surrounded by floodwaters. Houses in the background have water covering their driveways.
Amy Green
/
WMFE
Flooding in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs.

The projection has been scaled back because Citizens has not seen as many claims as initially expected in areas outside of hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Friday projected that it will receive 100,000 claims from Hurricane Ian, a significant decrease from a previous projection.

Citizens said it had received 47,248 claims as of Friday morning.

On Oct. 5, it released a projection that it would have more than 225,000 claims from the storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida before crossing the state.

The projection has been scaled back to 100,000 claims because Citizens has not seen as many claims as initially expected in areas outside of hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, spokesman Michael Peltier said in an email.

Citizens on Friday did not change its earlier projection of $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses.

Peltier said Citizens is holding off on a new estimate “until we can base it on actual losses.”

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen its number of policies more than double during the past two years amid financial troubles in the private insurance market.

As of last week, it had about 1.08 million policies across the state.

Economy / Business Hurricane Ian2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonCitizens Property Insuranceinsurance claimsproperty damage claimsproperty insurance
