© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Small businesses in the Tampa Bay region are among initial loan recipients for Ian recovery

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published October 11, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT
A dark-haired man in a blue suit stands behind a podium with the official seal of the governor of Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking at a press conference in Port Charlotte Monday, detailed initial awards of small business loans for Hurricane Ian recovery.

The state of Florida has awarded the first $2.5 million to help small business owners get back up and running after the devastation of Hurricane Ian — including in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis says an initial pool of money is being made available for owners of small businesses whose companies suffered physical damage, or lost money, because of Hurricane Ian.

"I activated...the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, we made an initial tronc of $50 million available," DeSantis said at a news conference in Port Charlotte Monday. "We set aside $10 (million) of that for agriculture — enterprises, small and family-owned agriculture, not mega-corps...who were impacted by Hurricane Ian."

RELATED: How Florida businesses and homeowners can get assistance

Of the original 55 recipients of the one-year, zero interest loans, DeSantis said 34 small businesses are in Charlotte, DeSoto, Collier, Sarasota, Hardee, and Lee counties. The businesses range from restaurants to car repair shops.

In total, the state awarded $2.5 million in the first round of loans.

Those who apply are eligible for personal loans up to $50,000, as long as they own at least 51 percent of their business and have repaid previous emergency bridge loans.

Business owners can apply for the emergency bridge loans, which must be repaid to the state of Florida, here.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program is intended to bridge the gap between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business can secure long-term recovery funding.

Businesses affected by Hurricane Ian in counties including Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota are eligible to apply.

Small businesses in the most impacted counties — Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota — will be escalated and prioritized as they are received.

Tags
Economy / Business small business loansHurricane Iansmall businesses2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Susan Giles Wantuck
I never know what my work day will bring, because I may be called on at the last minute to cover for someone in news or in Classical music.
See stories by Susan Giles Wantuck
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now