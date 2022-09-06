© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Florida gas prices fall in time for Labor Day weekend. They could drop even further

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 6, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT
Gasprices5_VictoriaCrosdale_030722.JPG
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
Drivers across Florida saw some relief at the gas pump during the Labor Day weekend.

Motorists paid around 8 cents less than the previous week, and that trend could continue — at least in the short-term.

Drivers across Florida saw some relief at the gas pump during the Labor Day weekend.

That trend could continue for the near future.

According to a release from AAA, gas prices dropped last week to an average of $3.52 a gallon.

That's down 8 cents from the previous week 31 cents less than motorists were paying last month.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says prices could drop another 20 cents, but that savings may not last very long.

"Pump prices are falling after sharp drops in the oil and gasoline futures markets last week," Jenkins said. "The losses were fueled by growing concerns that a global recession and COVID-19 outbreaks in China would stifle global fuel demand.

"If sustained, this downturn could enable the state average gas price to eventually slip into the $3.30s.

However, Jenkins warns that those savings may not last very long after OPEC and Russia announced on Monday that it will cut production oil production for the first time in more than a year in an "effort to stabilize falling energy prices."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.48 a gallon.

Tags

Economy / Business gas pricesAAA
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now