Gas prices across Florida rise for the first time since June

Florida's 10-week streak of falling gas prices came to an end last week.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas rose in the state to $3.61 a gallon.

That's an increase of 7 cents a gallon, and marks the first bump in the average price since mid-June — a span of 70 days.

The average price dropped an average of $1.36 in that time — down from the record of $4.89 a gallon.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, attributes the rise to a potential decrease in global fuel supply.

"Gas prices are rising in response to a recent oil price hike, due to reports that Saudi Arabia could lower fuel output in effort to raise prices," Jenkins said in a news release. "The U.S. price of oil rose a total of 5% over the course of the past three weeks. This is not a significant oil price hike, so gas prices may not go much higher, but that could change if there are additional gains in the fuel market this week."

"As we move into peak hurricane season, a major storm could contribute to rising prices, if it threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi coastlines."

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.59 a gallon.