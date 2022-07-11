Gas prices across Florida hit a 4-week low, and could continue falling

Gas prices in Florida hit a two-month low last week, and that trend could continue.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas as of Monday has fallen to $4.41 cents a gallon.

That's down 16 cents from the previous week, and 48 cents over the last four weeks.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says the drop is the result of continued falling oil and gas prices amid the specter of a worldwide recession.

"Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump," Jenkins said in a news release. "The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel.

"However, there is still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices. Unless there's a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay area are paying just under $4.36 a gallon.