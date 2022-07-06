© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Florida gas prices tumble, with closer to $4 a gallon a realistic possibility

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 6, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT
Gas pump in the distance
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media

The average price dropped 10 cents last week and has fallen 35 cents over the last three weeks.

Florida motorists saw relief at the gas pump ahead of a busy Fourth of July travel weekend.

According to a Wednesday news release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in the state fell to $4.54 a gallon.

That's a drop of 10 cents in the last week and 35 cents over the last three weeks.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, attributed the price drop to the price of U.S. crude oil falling below $100 a barrel for the first time since April 25.

"Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown," Jenkins said. "If these futures price drops hold, drivers could see Florida gas prices drift back below $4.10 per gallon.

"However, this is still an extremely volatile fuel market, and we've seen oil prices rebound so many times in the past several months."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $4.49 a gallon.

