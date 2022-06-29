More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.
Retirees: Is inflation forcing you to return to the workforce?
Are you retired, or soon to be, but continuing to work in order to make ends meet? Tell me your story.
More people retired during the COVID-19 pandemic than expected. But rising inflation, a changing stock market, and a hot housing market have impacted their plans.
Some retirees have chosen to return to the workforce to make ends meet, while those close to retirement age may be rethinking their plans and remaining in their current jobs — or even taking part-time positions to help pay their bills.
Has inflation impacted your retirement plans?
I would love to hear your story.
Fill out the form below, and tell me how inflation has impacted your retirement — or plans to retire.
And if you're willing, I will contact you for an upcoming story.