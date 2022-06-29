© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
Retirees: Is inflation forcing you to return to the workforce?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published June 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Inflation hit a 40-year high of of 8.6% in May, prompting some retirees to head back to work due to soaring prices.

Are you retired, or soon to be, but continuing to work in order to make ends meet? Tell me your story.

More people retired during the COVID-19 pandemic than expected. But rising inflation, a changing stock market, and a hot housing market have impacted their plans.

Some retirees have chosen to return to the workforce to make ends meet, while those close to retirement age may be rethinking their plans and remaining in their current jobs — or even taking part-time positions to help pay their bills.

Has inflation impacted your retirement plans?

I would love to hear your story.

Fill out the form below, and tell me how inflation has impacted your retirement — or plans to retire.

And if you're willing, I will contact you for an upcoming story.

