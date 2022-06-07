Are you living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa bay region?

In 2020, the United Way of Florida released data that showed 13 percent of Floridians fell below the federal threshold for poverty and another third of residents were right on the edge.

There is a vulnerable middle-ground in the greater Tampa Bay region that is becoming more and more common – people who may have jobs and a place to live but are struggling to afford everyday expenses.

Several factors are at play: rising rent, stagnant wages, inflation rates, food and housing costs, illegal evictions, job insecurity and an influx of people who moved to Florida amid the pandemic.

WUSF reporter/ Report for America corps member Gabriella Paul, who is focused on telling the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region.