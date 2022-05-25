© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Some pet supplies are part of a hurricane sales tax holiday, thanks to these Palm Harbor Girl Scouts

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jim Turner and Tom Urban, News Service of Florida
Published May 25, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Image of different species of goods in pet store
JackF/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Image of different species of goods for animals in pet store

The troop proposed including pet supplies as part of work toward what is known as a “Silver Award.”

With a sales-tax "holiday" starting this weekend, Floridians can save a few dollars on pet supplies as they stockpile other needs for the upcoming hurricane season.

The state’s two-week disaster-preparedness tax holiday will begin Saturday and, for the first time, shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous types of pet supplies. The holiday was part of a broad tax package (HB 7071) that lawmakers passed in March and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on May 6.

At the request of a Girl Scout Troop 60601 in Palm Harbor, lawmakers agreed to lift sales taxes during the holiday on pet carriers that cost $100 or less; pet beds that cost $40 or less; bags of pet food that cost $30 or less; bags of cat litter that cost $25 or less; leashes, collars and muzzles that sell for $20 or less; packages of pet-waste disposable bags that cost $15 or less; and cans of pet food that cost $2 or less.

The troop proposed including pet supplies as part of work toward what is known as a “Silver Award.”

“By adding these items to the tax holiday, we will help citizens to be ready when an emergency happens,” one member of the troop told the House Ways & Means Committee in February. They will be able to take their pets to a local shelter and have the mandatory supplies for their pets to stay there.”

The overall tax holiday, which will last through June 10, is geared toward the June 1 start of hurricane season. It has become a regular tax break for Floridians, similar to a back-to-school tax holiday held around the start of the school year.

Pet supplies aren’t the only new items included in this year’s disaster-preparedness holiday. Lawmakers added smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon-monoxide detectors that cost $70 or less amid calls for residents to safely use generators. Also, people can avoid paying sales taxes on generators that cost $1,000 or less.

“We have now had more deaths over the last several years from generator carbon-monoxide poisoning than we have from storm surge itself," Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.

Guthrie added that the state has had “more indirect fatalities with disasters over the last several seasons than we have with direct fatalities.”

“That's obviously something that we want to make sure we tell people to be safe on, generator function and how to make sure that people are setting their generators up properly, which is not outside of a window, not inside of their closed garage,” he said.

Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley encouraged people to take advantage of the discount period, as inflation is at a four-decade high and experts predict an active hurricane season.

“At a time when people are feeling the crunch of inflation, this is a really great opportunity to get out and prepare for hurricane season and save a little money while doing so,” Shalley said.

Other discounted items this year include tarpaulins, waterproof sheeting and tie-down kits that sell for $100 or less; coolers and portable power banks that sell for $60 or less; portable lights that cost $40 or less; reusable ice packs that cost $20 or less; and gas tanks, portable radios, two-way radios, weather-band radios and packs of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries that cost $50 or less.

Tags

Economy / Business hurricane suppliestax holidaysales taxGirl ScoutsPet suppliesKevin Guthrie
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content