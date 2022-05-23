Florida gas prices inch down ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices across Florida have ticked down ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas dropped to $4.48 a gallon.

That'd down 3 cents from the record high of $4.51 set last week.

According to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, prices will continue to fluctuate throughout the summer.

"Even though pump prices have moved slightly lower, gas prices on Memorial Day are still forecast to be the holiday's most expensive yet," Jenkins said in a Monday press release. "A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump.

"Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels."

The drop comes as more than 100,000 Floridians are expected to hit the road this weekend.

According to the release, that's a 5.4% increase over last year, when motorists paid an average of $2.86 a gallon.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying just under $4.46 a gallon.