Price of Gas in Florida Hits Another Record High

The price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Friday hit yet another record high. It's up seven cents a gallon since Thursday, and 28 cents higher than a week ago.

AAA Florida reports that the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state is now $4.47. That is four cents higher than the national average.

Gas prices are up one dollar and 57 cents per gallon from one year ago, while diesel prices have nearly doubled over the past year.

“Right now, what’s driving prices is the expectation that demand for the summer driving season is going to be much stronger than last year," said AAA Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins. " You couple that with lowering supplies here domestically and stronger demand internationally.”

See the county by county gas price average on the AAA Florida website here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=FL

WQCS photo /

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill last week that will suspend the state’s roughly 25-cent-a-gallon gas tax in October.

On Wednesday Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued an emergency rule Wednesday that allows the additional sale of gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol, or what is known as E15. The rule follows a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency temporary waiver approved this month related to E15, which is typically available in winter months.

Fried is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Copyright 2022 WQCS. To see more, visit WQCS.