© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Publix reports a 13.5% increase in first-quarter sales

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published May 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Front of a Publix
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
Publix saw an increase in first quarter year-over-year sales as inflation helped push food prices higher.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain said sales for the first quarter were $13.2 billion, up from $11.7 billion a year earlier.

Publix saw an increase in first quarter year-over-year sales as inflation helped push food prices higher.

In a press release issued earlier this week, the Lakeland-based grocery chain said sales for the first quarter were $13.2 billion, up from $11.7 billion a year earlier, an increase of 13.5%.

The increase came as the Consumer Price Index jumped 8.5% during that same period, with gas, food, and shelter as the largest contributors.

However, Publix earnings for the quarter were $618 million, down $1.5 billion a year ago, a decrease of almost 59%. Company officials say the drop was because of unrealized losses through the company's equity securities.

Earnings per share came in at $0.90 per share, down from $2.16 per share in 2021. Excluding those unrealized losses and net unrealized gains on equity securities in 2021, net earnings would have been $1.1 billion, compared to $909.8 million in 2021, an increase of 15.5%. Earnings per share would have been $1.54 per share, compared to $1.32 per share in 2021.

The company — which only offers stock to associates and board members — completed a five-for-one stock split in mid-April. The price was adjusted from $68.80 a share to $13.76.

As of the start of May, the stock has climbed to $14.91.

Tags

Economy / Business PublixStocksgroceryinflation
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content