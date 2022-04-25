© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

After a sharp rise, gas prices are inching back down across Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 25, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT
Close-up of a gas pump
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
Gas prices across Florida are easing back down after a sharp increase last week.

The price of a gallon of gas rose 10 cents but now could drop by that same price.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is $4.10 a gallon.

That's down a penny from last week, when prices rose 10 cents cents following a bump in crude oil prices.

Those prices fell last week, and AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said drivers could see gas prices decrease by another 5 or 10 cents a gallon if that trend continues.

"The rollercoaster ride at the pump continues," Jenkins said in a press release. "After rising two weeks ago, gas prices should remain tied to the price of oil, which was on its way back down last week.

"Based on wholesale and gasoline futures trends, gas prices could decline 5-10 cents, unless oil prices rebound again."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $4.09 a gallon.

