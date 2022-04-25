After a sharp rise, gas prices are inching back down across Florida

Gas prices across Florida are easing back down after a sharp increase last week.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is $4.10 a gallon.

That's down a penny from last week, when prices rose 10 cents cents following a bump in crude oil prices.

Those prices fell last week, and AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said drivers could see gas prices decrease by another 5 or 10 cents a gallon if that trend continues.

"The rollercoaster ride at the pump continues," Jenkins said in a press release. "After rising two weeks ago, gas prices should remain tied to the price of oil, which was on its way back down last week.

"Based on wholesale and gasoline futures trends, gas prices could decline 5-10 cents, unless oil prices rebound again."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $4.09 a gallon.