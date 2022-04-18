© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Gas prices across Florida continue to drop ... for now

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 18, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
According to AAA, the average price dropped another 7 cents, to $4.01 a gallon.

AAA warns they could rise again by at least 10 cents over global supply concerns.

Gas prices continued to fall across the state last week, but they could rise once again.

That's 27 cents less than a month ago, and the lowest price since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said concerns over oil supply could drive prices up.

"Gas prices have mostly declined through the past two weeks, but don't be surprised if they rebound soon," Jenkins said in a news release. "The price of oil jumped 8% last week, on reports that the European Union is preparing to ban Russian oil imports, which fuels ongoing concerns about global oil supplies.

"The crude increase could ultimately lead to an increase of 10 cents or more at the pump."

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.98 a gallon.

Tags

Economy / Business AAAgas prices
Carl Lisciandrello
