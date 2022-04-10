Miami-Dade mayor declares housing affordability crisis

The mayor of Miami-Dade County has declared a crisis in South Florida when it comes to housing affordability.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday said that Miami-Dade has become one of the most unaffordable places to live in the U.S.

Rents have jumped 30% in the past year. She says that’s hurting working families and making it difficult for businesses to find and retain workers.

A recent study showed that Miami-Dade isn’t the only place in Florida where rents have skyrocketed. In the past year, rents in Fort Myers jumped more than 31%, they’re up 28% in Tampa and they rose more than 24% in Orlando.