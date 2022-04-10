© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Miami-Dade mayor declares housing affordability crisis

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By AP
Published April 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT
affordable_housing_5-7.jpg
Roberto Roldan
/
WUSF Public Media

The mayor of Miami-Dade County has declared a crisis in South Florida when it comes to housing affordability.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday said that Miami-Dade has become one of the most unaffordable places to live in the U.S.

Rents have jumped 30% in the past year. She says that’s hurting working families and making it difficult for businesses to find and retain workers.

A recent study showed that Miami-Dade isn’t the only place in Florida where rents have skyrocketed. In the past year, rents in Fort Myers jumped more than 31%, they’re up 28% in Tampa and they rose more than 24% in Orlando.

Tags

Economy / Business Affordable Housing
AP
See stories by AP
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content