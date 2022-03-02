A controversial economic growth 'visionary' makes his comeback in Central Florida

Marshall Goodman is at it again, selling the big dream, and public officials are again buying into it with pledges of millions of taxpayers dollars.

The gray and balding Goodman, 64, is promising government officials that he can “spark a revitalization” of private enterprise in small Central Florida towns with a $40 million plan to build business incubators where fledgling companies can pay a fee for office space and management training.

“We sit with those entrepreneurs and we try to make their dreams into reality,” Goodman told the Haines City Commission on September 23, 2021. “That's what Central Florida Incubator is all about.”

Commissioners later voted to provide Goodman’s non-profit $900,000 in operational costs, contingent on Goodman raising $4 million more from county and state coffers to build a 20,000 square-foot incubator in the rural, low-income town of 26,000 people.

Nearby Lake Wales and Auburndale, which have populations of about 16,000 each, voted yes to essentially the same deal.

Including land, a total of more $3 million in public money has been pledged to Goodman’s project in those Polk County towns.

Haines City Commissioner Anne Huffman said she knew nothing about Goodman when he pitched his plan to her city and has lingering doubts about the project, specifically whether her town could sustain such a large incubator.

“Was it going to be like 'Field of Dreams,' where you build it and they would come?” she asked rhetorically in a recent phone interview. “If the people are not going to participate in [the incubators], then it does no good.”

When she asked a similar question of Goodman during the September 23 meeting, he told her he had a good “feel” for what works.

“I have quite a track record,” Goodman told Huffman. “I was the chancellor for USF Polytechnic...so I have a very good feel.”

Goodman was indeed chancellor of the USF Poly campus in Lakeland, but he didn’t mention to commissioners that it ended badly.

He was removed from his post in 2011 by then-President Judy Genshaft amid controversy, dogged by numerous allegations of mismanagement and misspending of public funds. He left the school in 2012 after being on paid "professional development" leave by Genshaft.

And he didn’t mention his more recent five-year stint in Collier County, where he raised more than $5 million taxpayers’ money to build two incubators in Naples and Immokalee.

He resigned in 2018 shortly after an audit conducted by the county clerk of court alleged that he’d again mismanaged and misspent public funds while producing negligible results. That audit went so far as to allege “misrepresentations, general malfeasance and possible fraud.”

While no formal charges of wrongdoing have ever been levied against Goodman, it’s a track record that might make his current push in Central Florida highly questionable.

Goodman, though, has a very powerful friend at his side: JD Alexander, the former state senator and wealthy grandson of the late cattle and citrus magnate Ben Hill Griffin, whose name in on the University of Florida football stadium.

Alexander, who has large land holdings in the area, is also among a group of investors promising $500,000 a year to the project, according to Goodman, who didn’t return repeated calls for comment for this story.

Goodman’s non-profit, Central Florida Incubator LLC, is operating out of Alexander’s office space in downtown Lake Wales, and Alexander’s wife, Cindy, is a member of the CFI board of directors.

And the question lingers in the air over Central Florida: will Goodman’s promise really pay off this time, or will it again end with a measure of public scandal and defeat?



Ousted from USF post

When Goodman left a professor’s job in California to become CEO of the USF Lakeland campus in 2006, he embarked on a tour of Central Florida to tout a $100 million campus overhaul and urge those he met to “dream no small dreams.”

Hailed as a “visionary,” Goodman also pushed the concept of business incubators and opened the first of two run by the campus, which was renamed USF Polytechnic in 2009.

But just two years later Goodman, a Chicago native, became embroiled in conflict after he publicly backed a plan to break off the campus from USF and make it Florida’s 12th standalone public university.

The idea was championed by Alexander, then a powerful Republican state senator, and they joined forces to push for it.

The pair faced widespread opposition. USF officials questioned the feasibility of spinning off the small campus, which had an enrollment of just 1,300 students, into a full-fledged university.

One member of the state Board of Governors called the plan “a piece of crap.” State Democrats called it an “appalling and wasteful power play” and even some Republicans, including then-state Sen. Mike Fasano, joined in the criticism.

Goodman publicly compared the plan to the building of Disney World and said an independent Florida Polytechnic University could boast 16,000 students in ten years.

But in April 2012, the Tampa Bay Times reported a USF investigation found that Goodman had authorized elaborate spending at the campus, including $500,000 toward a promotional video and public relations campaign touting the proposed new university, and $10,000 on Star Trek, ET, and Star Wars statues — one of them a seven-foot stormtrooper adorning Goodman’s office.

Goodman’s own son was also hired, with full university approval, as a “community liaison” for one of USF Poly’s economic incubators at a salary of $50,000.

In November 2011, the campus’s Faculty Senate handed Goodman a vote of no confidence.

The following month, Goodman was removed from his job and placed, with his $254,000 salary, on a year of paid leave.

No explicit reason was given for the ouster, but Alexander claimed at the time that it was unfair and driven by the opposition to the new university plan.

Whatever the truth, an ensuing USF review found more alleged mismanagement and misspending on the campus under Goodman’s tenure, including violations of numerous USF regulations and accounting principles.

That report revealed that Goodman had authorized spending $30,000 for an adult-sized slide between floors at the incubator and artwork, some $400,000 for a high-tech video and audio wall, and nearly $5,000 for a Coca-Cola fountain.

The Times also reported that some staffers complained that Goodman, who has an affable public presence, created a hostile work environment for those who questioned his spending, complete with threats and yelling. One employee described the campus as “Marshall Goodman’s own playground,” according to the newspaper.

After the USF report was made public, Fasano issued a statement to the Tampa Bay Times demanding USF dump Goodman altogether.

“The fact that [Goodman] is lurking in the shadows … is troubling,” Fasano said in the April 26, 2012 statement. “Unless the Board of Governors makes a clean sweep and permanently cuts ties with this individual, the reputation of the University of South Florida will suffer, and Florida Polytechnic will forever have a pall cast over it.”

Goodman resigned from the university in July 2012. His successor, David Touchton, cited lack of results when he later shut down both university incubators.

"I closed them down because they weren't working and they were using too many resources for very little return," Touchton told the Lakeland Ledger.

Despite all the contention, then-Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill in April 2012 to make Florida Polytechnic University a reality. The campus was named for Alexander; Cindy, his wife, currently serves on the board of FPU’s Foundation.

FPU today boasts just 1,550 students, a far cry from Goodman’s prediction.

In 2020, there was an unsuccessful legislative push to consolidate the college — which embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz once called a “boondoggle contrived to satisfy a -single lawmaker” — into the University of Florida.



Collier County allegations

The year following his departure from USF, Goodman stood before the Collier County Commission looking for a chance to start over again in public life.

“I believe there is a fabulous opportunity for Collier to carve out an important niche in Florida’s economic landscape,” he told the commission in December 2013. “There’s no question in my mind Collier County can be Florida’s [economic development] hub.”

Soon Goodman’s non-profit at the time, Economic Incubators, Inc. (EII), was entrusted with more than $5 million in county and state dollars to develop and run two business accelerators, which are essentially incubators aimed at more mature businesses, in Naples and Immokalee.

Then-Collier County Manager Leo Ochs admitted in a 2014 Naples Daily News article that he didn’t conduct much due diligence on Goodman before handing him the no-bid contracts, but said he was “optimistic” EII would deliver on Goodman’s promises.

But in March 2018, Goodman again was beset with serious allegations of financial mismanagement and worse.

Dwight Brock, the then-Collier County Clerk of Court and Comptroller who was known as a fierce public watchdog, issued an exhaustive, 474-page audit report alleging his office had "uncovered numerous instances of misrepresentations, general malfeasance, and possible fraud."

The Clerk of Court found that EII had “knowingly submitted false information” to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to help facilitate receipt of tax dollars from the agency.

“EII continues to overstate revenue potential, is unable to collect estimated private contributions, and is unable to generate revenues necessary to sustain operations, relying instead on taxpayer dollars,” the audit alleged. “EII has continually misrepresented plans and accomplishments to continue funding.”

EII’s “internal controls [were] woefully inadequate or non-existent,” according to the audit, with $76,850 misspent on “personnel related costs” that included $31,500 in bonuses and travel allowances for Goodman and two other EII employees.

For the $5 million-plus Goodman’s non-profit had received in taxpayers’ money, it had only created 16 validated non-EII jobs, determined Brock, who died of cancer a few months after issuing the audit.

Goodman vigorously challenged the findings and no formal charges were ever levied against him.

But a month after the audit was released, he resigned his position, telling the media he had was tired of the roughly 290-mile round trip commute from his home in Polk County.

The following year, the county commission cut ties with EII altogether and took over operations of the two accelerators.

“They haven't been able to document the amount of employment that was theoretically put forth for that organization,” explained Commissioner Bill McDaniel at the time.

The accelerator in Naples shut down in late 2021.



“We should have known”

Huffman, the Haines City commissioner, said Goodman’s past travails were never disclosed by city staff and she felt blindsided by a call from an FLCGA reporter.

“I'm very surprised that I didn't know anything of that,” Huffman said. “If I had known…I would have voted no to the $900,000.”

Haines City Mayor Morris West said he too was unaware of the USF and Collier County troubles until receiving a call from FLCGA.

“I don't want to hear this from a news reporter,” Morris said in a phone interview. “We should have known. Our [Community Redevelopment] director brought him to us and she should have done the [vetting].”

That CRA director, Jane Waters, said she too was unaware of the Collier County audit, though it’s easily accessed with an Internet search. Waters, who resigned from the CRA in January to take a management job at an area fish camp, said Goodman had personally assured her that the USF controversy boiled down to a dispute with a local newspaper and that he’d done nothing wrong.

When asked if any other due diligence had been done, Waters said, “I think the answer to that is no.”

“Would I have liked to have known? Yes,” Waters added. “Would I have presented [the information to the commission]? Yes.”

She said she first met Goodman about his plan at a local country club and then had a meeting with both Goodman and JD Alexander at the latter’s Lake Wales office. Waters said Alexander’s involvement was the deciding factor for her support.

“I trust what JD is involved in absolutely,” she said.

Commissioner Huffman said she has asked the city manager to produce a report on Goodman’s history for discussion at an upcoming city commission meeting.

But Goodman’s plan was hit with a serious setback earlier this year when the Polk County Commission shot down his request for $2.5 million in funding. The amount had been whittled down from his original $16 million ask, according to county records.

While denying Goodman the money on January 18, the commissioners voiced support for his efforts and didn’t rule out doling out funds in the future.

“I don't think this is the last we'll hear from this as this continues to unfold,” said Commission Chairwoman Martha Santiago. “We may be able to revisit this down the road.”

Waters said Goodman, despite the rejection, is going full steam ahead.

“I think they will move forward to the completion of the project,” she said. “He told me he was still moving forward with it.”

Bob Norman is the journalism program director at the Florida Center for Government Accountability (www.flcga.org), a non-profit organization that facilitates local investigative reporting across the state. Norman can be reached at journalism@flcga.org.