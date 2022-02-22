Tampa Bay residents: How have rising rents impacted you?
Florida Matters wants to know how the lack of affordable housing has affected residents across the greater Tampa Bay region. Tell us your story.
Housing is becoming more unaffordable across Florida for both renters and homeowners.
This is especially the case in the greater Tampa Bay region, where rising rents are forcing residents to move out of urban areas or out of the state altogether.
So we'd like to hear your story about finding — or struggling to find — affordable housing.
Fill out the form below, and we may contact you for a future Florida Matters episode.