Gas prices in Florida reach a nearly eight-year high over concerns of a Russian invasion

Last week, gas prices in Florida reached their highest levels in nearly eight years.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas climbed to $3.51.

That's an increase of 6 cents from the previous week, and 15 cents more than last year. It's the highest level since July 2014.

According to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, the spike is due to concern over a possible Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

And although prices dipped slightly over the weekend, Jenkins said prices could climb once again if an invasion does occur.

"It's hard to get too excited about the recent oil price drop, because prices could easily rebound if Russia invades Ukraine," Jenkins said in a press release. "If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too. To what degree, it's still unclear."

Prices dropped by a penny over the weekend. Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are now paying an average of $3.49 a gallon.