© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Gas prices in Florida reach a nearly eight-year high over concerns of a Russian invasion

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST
gasprices3_012320_0.JPG
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media

Although prices dipped slightly over the weekend, they reached their highest levels since July 2014 last week.

Last week, gas prices in Florida reached their highest levels in nearly eight years.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas climbed to $3.51.

That's an increase of 6 cents from the previous week, and 15 cents more than last year. It's the highest level since July 2014.

According to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, the spike is due to concern over a possible Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

And although prices dipped slightly over the weekend, Jenkins said prices could climb once again if an invasion does occur.

"It's hard to get too excited about the recent oil price drop, because prices could easily rebound if Russia invades Ukraine," Jenkins said in a press release. "If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too. To what degree, it's still unclear."

Prices dropped by a penny over the weekend. Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are now paying an average of $3.49 a gallon.

Tags

Economy / Business AAAgas prices
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content