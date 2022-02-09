BayCare CEO Tommy Inzina will retire at the end of 2022

BayCare Health System on Tuesday announced that CEO and president Tommy Inzina will retire at the end of this year.

Inzina, 63, was named BayCare’s third CEO in 2016 after joining the nonprofit system in 1997 as part of the financial team at Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital.

BayCare’s board of trustees has begun a national search and expects to name a successor this year.

“BayCare has a long tradition of planning for smooth transitions so there is no interruption in our mission to serve the community’s health,” board chairman Rick Colón said in a statement. “Tommy will continue his strong leadership of BayCare to give us the time to find the right person to take the helm of this exceptional, essential organization.”

BayCare includes 15 hospitals across Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco counties.

