Gas prices have spiked across Florida in the last week, and it's only going to get worse

Florida is now paying more for gas than it has in nearly eight years.

According to AAA, the price for a gallon of gas jumped another 12 cents last week, bringing the state average to $3.47 a gallon.

That's the highest price since July 2014, and marks an increase of 24 cents over the last two weeks.

In a press release Monday morning, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said increased crude oil prices are behind the spike.

"The upward momentum in crude prices has been driven by geopolitical concerns related to Russia, cold weather and underwhelming global crude output," Jenkins said in the release.

The cost of a barrel of crude rose above $90 for the first time since October 2014, according to the release.

Prices could increase another 10-15 cents in the coming weeks, Jenkins said.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying just over $3.48 a gallon.